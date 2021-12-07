No Script

NSO Fallout: “Israel” Tightens Cyber Exports

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Following international condemnation over the recent “Israeli”-scandal regarding NSO’s surveillance, the apartheid entity’s War Ministry imposed on Monday new restrictions on exports of offensive cyber-related products.

The War Exports Control Agency announced that it will require approval of countries wishing to purchase - as well as “Israeli” firms looking to sell - cyber-offensive technologies, such as NSO Group’s Pegasus software.

“Israeli” systems are also prevented from being used “to inflict harm on an individual or a group of individuals, merely due to their religion, sex or gender, race, ethnic group, sexual orientation, nationality, country of origin, opinion, political affiliation, age or personal status,” the ministry stated.

The document notes that anyone who violates the commitment will lose the right to use the cyber-offensive system in question.

This past summer, an international group of journalists reported that the “Israeli” firm NSO Group helped governments spy on journalists, activists, and political rivals using its Pegasus software.

 

 

Israel cyberwar

