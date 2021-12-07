Syria: US Military Convoy Targeted in Al-Hasaka

By Staff, Agencies

A convoy of the US occupation forces in Syria was targeted with two explosive devices in Al-Yarubiya area, Al-Hasaka eastern countryside, causing huge damage to the occupation’s vehicles.

Two explosive devise went off while a US convoy of military vehicles was passing through an unpaved road between the villages of Bir Al-Helou and Umm al-Izam in Al-Yarubiya area, Al-Hasaka eastern countryside.

The sources added that the recently attack made the US backed-QSD militia on alert in the region.

The areas occupied by US forces-backed QSD militia in the Syrian Al-Jazeera region witness popular anger against the terrorist practices of the occupation and the militia, as the headquarters and movements of the QSD are targeted daily with various attacks by the popular factions in those areas.