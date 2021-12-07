No Script

Yemeni Resistance Operation Targets ’Depth’ Of Saudi Soil

folder_openYemen access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni resistance launched a daring operation against Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the kingdom and its allies' war on the impoverished country.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces launched an extensive operation against Saudi Arabia," Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced late Monday.

The operation targeted the "depth" of the Saudi soil, Saree added.

Saudi Arabia said the operation targeted the kingdom's capital Riyadh and the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait.

Saree, however, said "details [of the operation are] to be revealed tomorrow morning."

The counterattack "comes in response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression," he noted.

The spokesman was referring to the war that the kingdom and its allies have been waging against Yemen since March 2015.

The war that enjoys generous arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the United States, has been seeking to restore Yemen's rule to the country's Western and Saudi-backed former officials.

The aggression has fallen short of the objective, while killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and dragging the entire Yemen close to the brink of outright famine.

The Armed Forces' and their allies have vowed, though, not to lay down their arms until Yemen's complete liberation.

