Poll: Biden Would Lose to Trump If Election Were Held Today

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, would lose to former Republican President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup if the 2024 election were held today, according to a new poll.

According to the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill newspaper on Monday, 48 percent of voters said they would back Trump, compared to 45 percent who said they would vote for Biden. Another 8 percent said they were unsure.

Fifty percent of men said they would vote for Trump while 43 percent said they would back Biden. However, the results were evenly split at 46 percent among women.

Trump won rural voters by 33 percentage points in the poll, while Biden bagged urban voters by 20 percentage points and suburban voters by 4 percentage points.

The poll coincides with recent surveys showing Biden’s performance reached a new low of 41 percent.

Analysts attribute the decline in Biden’s standing with US voters to inflation rates not seen in decades, record illegal migration, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and his inability to pass his agenda in Congress.

The United States is also already grappling with rising food and gas prices. Currently, over three-quarters of Americans - 77 percent - say inflation is affecting their lives and a clear majority – 57 percent – blame Biden, according to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

Since last October, overall prices have risen 6.2 percent amid supply-chain bottlenecks and sky-high demands for goods – the fastest yearly pace in over 30 years.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll is largely in line with other surveys that have suggested Trump will easily secure the Republican nomination if he runs for a third White House bid in 2024.

“The collapse of Biden has led to a surge for President Trump on all fronts both in the GOP primary and in a potential general election,” said pollster Mark Penn.

Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, thinks the former president will run for the office again, with a path to victory through five states he lost to Joe Biden in the disputed 2020 election. The states are Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, The Guardian reported.

According to official results, Trump lost the five states by narrow margins, but he refuses to accept, claiming that Biden “stole” the election from him with the help of certain elements in the Washington establishment.