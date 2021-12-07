- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Zionist Regime Attacks Latakia Port Area in Syria
By Staff, Agencies
‘Israeli’ warplanes targeted areas near the Syrian port city of Latakia on Tuesday morning.
State-run TV reported that the Zionist regime launched an airstrike on the Latakia Port area in Syria, adding that several explosions were heard.
According to a military source, several missiles came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea targeting a site with containers in the commercial port.
As a result of the airstrike, several containers caught fire.
However, no human casualties have been reported so far.
In late November, an ‘Israeli’ F-16 fired 12 missiles in the Syrian province of Homs. The Syrian military destroyed 10 of them using air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, the Russian military said.
Comments
- Related News