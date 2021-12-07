No Script

Zionist Regime Attacks Latakia Port Area in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ warplanes targeted areas near the Syrian port city of Latakia on Tuesday morning.

State-run TV reported that the Zionist regime launched an airstrike on the Latakia Port area in Syria, adding that several explosions were heard.

According to a military source, several missiles came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea targeting a site with containers in the commercial port.

As a result of the airstrike, several containers caught fire.

However, no human casualties have been reported so far.

In late November, an ‘Israeli’ F-16 fired 12 missiles in the Syrian province of Homs. The Syrian military destroyed 10 of them using air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, the Russian military said.

