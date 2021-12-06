Tahnoon Bin Zayed Visits Tehran: Iran Is a Strong Regional Country, Boosting Ties with It UAE’s Priority

By Staff

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani received United Arab Emirates’ National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in which the two men discussed issues of mutual interest.

The trip comes at Shamkhani’s official invitation, in which bin Zayed is to hold talks with high-level Iranian officials.

Reinforcing bilateral ties and reviewing the latest regional developments are on the agenda of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed trip to Iran.

His visit came as former Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash has stated that the UAE “has taken steps to de-escalate tensions [with Iran] as we have no interest in a confrontation.”

During the meeting, Shamkhani stressed that the sustainable security and stability couldn’t be achieved without cooperation between regional countries.

“The Emirati delegation’s visit opens a new page of bilateral ties and paves the way to boosting and developing bilateral relations on every level,” Shamkhani noted, adding that dialogue and understanding are required to replace military approaches for solving disputes.

The Iranian official added that cooperation between regional countries can provide their peoples with development, and cordial relations, trade, and investment are atop of Iran’s foreign policy.

Tahnoon, for his part, said during the meeting that Iran is a big and strong country in the region and enjoys a unique position and a geopolitical important as it is the point that links the world’s East and West.

He then underscored that developing and boosting ties with Iran is the UAE’s priority, stressing on the necessity to form specialized groups to collect accurate details in different fields of bilateral economic cooperation.