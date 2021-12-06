Saudi Warplanes Bomb Several Areas across Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes raised the ante in the war on Yemen by conducting a fresh round of airstrikes targeting various areas across the crisis-hit country, as Riyadh and its regional allies forge ahead with their bloody onslaught and brutal siege against the Yemeni people.

Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported that Saudi warplanes carried out five air raids against al-Anab residential neighborhood in the capital Sanaa late on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or extent of damage.

Shortly afterward, al-Masirah broadcast video footage that appeared to show the aftermath of the Saudi airstrikes, which targeted a car maintenance workshop.

Earlier in the day, Saudi warplanes had launched 34 airstrikes against different areas in Yemen’s oil-producing central province of Marib.

The official Saba news agency, citing a security official, reported that the aerial assaults hit al-Jubah and Sirwah districts, causing severe damage to civilian structures and private properties.

Moreover, Saudi aircraft bombarded the Maqbanah district in the southern Yemeni province of Taiz on three occasions, though no reports about possible casualties were quickly available.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.