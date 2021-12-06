Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

By Staff, Agencies

A court in Myanmar sentenced the country’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail, according to media reports.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s military told the AFP news agency that Suu Kyi was found guilty on Monday of incitement and of violating COVID-19 rules.

Zaw Min Tun said she received two years in prison on each of the two charges.

In the same respect, ex-President Win Myint was also jailed for four years under equal charges, he said, adding that the pair hadn’t been taken to prison yet.

“They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now” in the capital Naypyidaw, he said, without giving further details.

Reuters and the Associated Press, citing sources familiar with the proceedings, also said Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint were sentenced to four years in prison each.

The trial in Naypyidaw has been closed to the media, while the military has barred Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyers from communicating with the media and the public.

The ruling on Monday is the first in a dozen cases the military has brought against Aung San Suu Kyi since it deposed her civilian government in a coup on February 1.

Other cases include multiple charges of corruption, violations of a state secrets act, and a telecoms law that altogether carry a maximum sentence of more than a century in prison.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, paralyzed by protests and instability that escalated after the military’s deadly crackdown on its opponents, who it calls “terrorists”. Security forces have killed at least 1303 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

At least 354 opponents of the coup have also been sentenced to jail or to death, according to AAPP, including Aung San Suu Kyi’s aide, Win Htein, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail in October.