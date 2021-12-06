Bennett-Lapid Gov’t Unpopular with “Israelis”

By Staff, Agencies

Next week will mark six months since the formation of the “Israeli” entity’s Bennett-Lapid government.

A recent survey published on Sunday found that most “Israelis” don't feel favorably about the current government and prefer the previous one instead.

Yet, the poll published by Channel 12 also shows that there are very few options, as new elections would continue the deadlock that led to four elections over two years.

Nearly twice as many “Israelis” prefer former prime minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu compared to the current one Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Of those questioned, 45 percent said they would like Netanyahu to be prime minister, while only 25 percent preferred Bennett and 24 percent preferred Lapid.

There is speculation that Bennett's unpopularity is due to his family going on vacation while the entity deals with the omicron variant of Covid.

However, if elections were held today, the current coalition would win 57 seats, but so would Netanyahu's coalition. The Joint List would hold the other six, meaning no coalition on its own would be able to win.

The survey also polled the approval rating of current ministers, War Minister Benny Gantz receiving the best rating with 55 percent satisfied with his overall performance compared to 33 percent who were dissatisfied. Lapid earned 42 percent approval against 47 percent disapproval.