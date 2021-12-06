- Home
Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Antarctica into Rare Darkness
39 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies
A total solar eclipse plunged western Antarctica into momentary darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle.
The earth's southernmost continent experiences continual daylight from mid-October until early April, but the eclipse brought a few minutes of total darkness.
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.
For a total eclipse to take place the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line. The only place that this total eclipse could be seen was Antarctica.
The eclipse was partially visible from South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia on Saturday.
