No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Antarctica into Rare Darkness

Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Antarctica into Rare Darkness
folder_openMiscellaneous access_time 39 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A total solar eclipse plunged western Antarctica into momentary darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle.

The earth's southernmost continent experiences continual daylight from mid-October until early April, but the eclipse brought a few minutes of total darkness.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

For a total eclipse to take place the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line. The only place that this total eclipse could be seen was Antarctica.

The eclipse was partially visible from South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia on Saturday.

eclipse antarctica

Comments

  1. Related News
Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Antarctica into Rare Darkness

Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Antarctica into Rare Darkness

39 minutes ago
Real Madrid Edge Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in La Liga

Real Madrid Edge Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in La Liga

4 days ago
Lionel Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon d’Or

5 days ago
Pfizer: Covid Vaccination will Be Annual

Pfizer: Covid Vaccination will Be Annual

13 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 06-12-2021 Hour: 10:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot