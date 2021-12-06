Biden: Pelosi Finest Speaker in US History

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden championed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the best speaker in American history at an event on Sunday, where he bestowed awards on a number of artists, including anti-Trump singer Bette Midler.

At the annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC on Sunday, Biden name-dropped Pelosi and lauded her with praise.

“It’s wonderful to see Speaker Pelosi,” the US president said, adding that though he’s “mildly” prejudiced, “I think she’s the finest speaker in the history of the country and a true, genuine champion of the arts.”

Pelosi, a controversial politician and one of the leading figures behind the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, has served as speaker of the House of Representatives since January 2019, when she took over from Republican Speaker Paul Ryan. Pelosi also served as speaker between 2007 and 2011.