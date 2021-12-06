No Script

Heroic Car Ramming Op against ‘Israeli’ Forces in Tulkarem, Hero Martyred

folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
By Staff

In yet another action of resistance that endangers the existence of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, a Palestinian hero carried out a daring operation against ‘Israeli’ forces western Tulkarem.

The car ramming operation took place Monday about 01:30 am and targeted the Zionist “Teenim” military checkpoint that separates the cities of Tulkarem and Taybeh northern occupied West Bank, in which a Zionist guard was seriously wounded.

The Zionist guard, 34, was in a serious condition with head and chest injuries.

Zionist forces on the scene said they opened fire and shot the Palestinian youth, who was pronounced martyred soon after.

The occupation regime forces later raided the house of the 16 year old Palestinian hero who has been identified as Mohammad Nidal Younes from the town of Kafr Qalil southern Nablus.  

