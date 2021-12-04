No Script

Army Spox Saree: Yemeni Armed Forces Down US-Made Spy Drone in Marib

Army Spox Saree: Yemeni Armed Forces Down US-Made Spy Drone in Marib
access_time 11 minutes ago
Translated by Staff, Yemeni Army Spokesman

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the air defenses managed to shoot down a US-made Scan Eagle armed spy plane “while it was carrying out hostile actions, this morning, in the airspace of the Juba area in the Marib governorate”.

Saree said that this drone “is the seventh of the same model that our air defenses were able to shoot down this year,” adding that it was shot down using the “appropriate weapon”.

“The armed forces affirm that they will spare no effort in carrying out their duty to protect Yemeni airspace by all available and possible means,” the spokesperson concluded.

