“Israel” Lives the Horror of 1948: From Sheikh Jarrah to Hezbollah

By Staff, Agencies

Two days ago, the Palestinian youth from occupied al-Quds, Mohammad al-Kurd, stood at the United Nations headquarters and raised his voice:

“Hello international community, thank you for these ground-breaking speeches. I’m sure the occupation authorities are really concerned right now.”

With this sense of sarcasm, al-Kurd managed to irritate both the apartheid entity and its supporters all over the globe.

For more than a decade, the al-Kurd family, along with dozens of their neighbors in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, has been fighting against the possibility of the forced eviction from their homes by “Israeli” settlers. Meanwhile, the twins Mohammed and Muna al-Kurd provided the world with a window into living under occupation in East al-Quds this spring—helping to prompt an international shift in rhetoric.

Charismatic and bold, they became the most recognizable voices of those threatened with losing their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

This comes as the “Israeli” regime sent around 50% of Palestinian residents in Silwan neighborhood east of al-Quds demolition orders for their homes. Ethnic cleansing is at its peak! But “Israel” Remains Terrified.

Another aspect of the “Israeli” horror is manifested by shooting Arabs in the 1948 occupied lands every while and then. The “Israeli” troops fatally shot a young Palestinian man and injured another on Friday morning after opening fire at a passenger car in the Arab-majority city of Umm al-Fahm, 20 kilometers northwest of Jenin.

Identified as Fathi Mohammed Fathi Jabrin, the victim succumbed to his wounds on the spot, local reports noted. The other man was detained by the Zionist regime forces in an injured state for interrogation.

The “Israeli” police, meanwhile, said in a statement that two border police officers were injured.

The development came hours after gunfire was reported in the Aghbariya neighborhood of Umm al-Fahm, and multiple buildings were set aflame in response to the murder of a 33-year-old man there on Thursday.

The “Israeli” forces reportedly arrested six Umm al-Fahm residents in connection with protests in the city.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s nightmare has penetrated the “Israeli” scene but this time not from the Galilee. It’s rather from the 1948 Occupied Taibeh.

Palestinian May Masarwa, 27, was convicted by the so-called “Israeli” Central District Court of contact with a foreign agent and giving information to Hezbollah.

According to “Israeli” reports, Masarwa confessed to taking pictures showing the Iron Dome anti-missile system, military vehicles, a military base and a hospital to a Hezbollah handler in Lebanon who contacted her via Facebook.