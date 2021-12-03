Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly a dozen people lost their lives and others sustained injuries in an attack targeting buses carrying workers in an oil field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor on Thursday, according to local reports.

State-run SANA news agency referred to the terrorist attack, saying the victims were workers of al-Kharata oil field, located 20 kilometers southwest of the provincial capital.

Quoting a reporter stationed in Deir Ezzor, SANA said a Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group staged an ambush on two buses carrying the oil workers while they were returning from work.

“While returning from al-Kharata oil field, an armed terrorist group attacked the workers, killing 10 and injuring another,” provincial governor Fadel Najar told SANA.

Daesh terrorists have been active in the oil-rich region of Syria notwithstanding the heavy deployment of US-led coalition forces claiming to fight the extremists.

The terrorists have, with the connivance of foreign troops, managed to regain foothold in the region after being defeated by the Syrian army in 2019.

They have carried out several attacks in the province, attacking army soldiers from hideouts in the expansive Syrian Desert that stretches all the way from the Damascus outskirts to the Iraqi border.

The attacks come as the US military has stationed forces and military equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s rich resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the war-ravaged country for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.