EU Delegation Visits Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc’s HQ
Lebanon
By Staff
A European Union delegation visited the headquarters of Hezbollah’s 'Loyalty to Resistance' parliamentary bloc at the Airport Road, and met with the head of the bloc Hajj Mohammad Raad on Thursday morning.
The visit comes as part of their tour to inspect the situations ahead of forming the committee to monitor Lebanon's parliamentary elections.
