Reports on Explosion That Rocked Afghan Capital
Afghanistan
By Staff, Agencies
Local Afghan media reported that an explosion has rocked the capital city of Kabul on Thursday morning, with no immediate reports of any casualties.
A spokesman for the Kabul Police Command told the Afghan "Etellaat" newspaper that the blast took place at the Salim Karwan intersection located in the Security District 4 of Kabul, as cited by Tolo news.
The police commander said that the accident was caused by a roadside bomb.
There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.
Latest reports suggested that a vehicle belonging to the Taliban was targeted in the explosion.
