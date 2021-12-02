No Script

Real Madrid Edge Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in La Liga

By Staff, Agencies

Real Madrid have edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home, to seal their fifth straight La Liga win.

The hosts nearly went behind in the 23rd minute after Inaki Williams missed a wide open shot. Karim Benzema broke the deadlock just before half-time by poking in a rebound. This was the Frenchman’s 12th league goal of the campaign; three more than anyone else in La Liga.

Oihan Sancet came gave Los Blancos a scare in the closing minutes, but fell short of finding a leveler for Bilbao. The win sends Carlo Ancelotti's side seven points clear the top of La Liga. Madrid will host Real Sociedad on Saturday while Athletic are next in action on Monday when they visit Getafe.

