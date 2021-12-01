GOP Infighting Peaks after Islamophobic Comment, Fellow Republican Called ’Trash’

By Staff, Agencies

A far-right congresswoman calls fellow Republican “trash” over criticizing another one’s Islamophobic comments as infighting peaks in the GOP.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Rep. Nancy Mace after Mace slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert for an anti-Muslim remark Boebert made about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born Muslim.

Mace "is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s [same thing] because she is not conservative,” the Georgia lawmaker said, using an acronym for "Republican in name only."

Mace "can back up off of" Boebert or "just go hang with your real gal pals,” Greene said, using the same anti-Muslim slur that Boebert had used in a recent video against Omar.

"Your [sic] out of your league," Greene added.

Mace defended herself by claiming that she “was attacked by the Left all weekend [as I often am] as I defied China while in Taiwan.”

"What I’m not is a religious bigot [or racist]. You might want to try that over there in your little 'league,'" the South Carolina Republican added.

Mace appeared on CNN earlier to condemn the Islamophobic comments by Boebert. She is not the first Republican to do so.

"I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others," Mace said of Boebert's remarks. "As a member of Congress and seeing such division in our country, we all have a responsibility, both elected members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and the American people in our communities and at work in our communities and everything else to lower, we have a responsibility to lower the temperature, and this does not do that.”

A phone call had been arranged between Omar and Boebert by leaders of both parties in the House of Representative, which apparently failed to lead to a compromise.

Omar said she hung up on Boebert after the Republican "refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call."

This is while Boebert had initially released a statement to apologize “to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar.”

In the viral video, the Colorado Republican is seen suggesting to the audience in the manner of a stand-up comedian that Omar is a terrorist.

This is not the first time that the Minnesota Democrat is facing anti-Muslim slur by other politicians in the United States, the most notorious of whom has been former President Donald Trump who kept attacking her along with others during his tenure.