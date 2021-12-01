No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

FDA Panel Supports Merck’s Covid Pill

FDA Panel Supports Merck’s Covid Pill
folder_openUnited States access_time 40 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A panel of expert advisers to the American Food and Drug Administration [FDA] voted on Tuesday to recommend the authorization of Merck’s antiviral pill to treat Covid.

If approved, the drug would be the first at-home treatment for the virus nearly two years into the pandemic.

The authorization would likely be limited to patients with high risks of developing severe diseases, although the exact population would be defined by the FDA, Reuters reported.

Last week, Merck suggested that the drug was significantly less effective than previously thought, citing data that showed a 30 percent reduction of hospitalizations and deaths in the pill’s clinical trial of high-risk individuals.

"Covid-19 is still an emergency situation," said committee member Dr. David Hardy, who voted in support of the pill.

"This is the first opportunity that an oral outpatient medication for mildly symptomatic to moderately symptomatic persons would be available, although I do have questions about its overall longer-term efficacy,” he added.

The vote comes amid fears about the newly discovered omicron variant, sparking border-closures and re-impositions of lockdowns among dozens of countries.

Merck’s oral therapy called molnupiravir targets part of the virus, the RNA polymerase, which was not changed much by mutations in the omicron variant.

The pill - alongside another drug being developed by Pfizer - could become more vital if vaccine-induced and natural immunity are threatened by the latest strain, Reuters suggested.

Merck expects to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of this year, with at least 20 million set to be manufactured in 2022.

UnitedStates COVID-19 Pfizer Omicron

Comments

  1. Related News
FDA Panel Supports Merck’s Covid Pill

FDA Panel Supports Merck’s Covid Pill

40 minutes ago
Covid Variants: Fauci Says ‘Difficult’ to Tell if Omicron More Transmissible Than Delta

Covid Variants: Fauci Says ‘Difficult’ to Tell if Omicron More Transmissible Than Delta

one hour ago
US Teen Opens Fire at Michigan High School, Kills Three

US Teen Opens Fire at Michigan High School, Kills Three

one hour ago
GOP Congresswoman Doubles Down on Islamophobic Rhetoric

GOP Congresswoman Doubles Down on Islamophobic Rhetoric

22 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 01-12-2021 Hour: 11:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot