Syria, Iran to Boost Economic, Trade Partnership

By Staff, Press TV

A high ranking Iranian economic delegation has concluded a two day visit to Syria after meeting top officials in the Arab country and holding discussions for boosting economic relations.

Iranian minister of Industry, Mine and Trade has concluded a two day visit to Syria. He toured on Tuesday a number of factories in Adra industrial zone as well as the joint Syrian Iranian company for manufacturing cars which has been inactive since 2019 due to obstacles in providing foreign currencies for payments as a result of the war and sanctions.

The Iranian minister held a meeting with Syria’s Prime Minister Hussein Arnous. Talks focused on implementing joint projects on time and removing obstacles facing them.

Meanwhile, Fatemi Amin and his accompanying delegation held talks with Syria’s ministers of industry and domestic trade. Besides exchange of goods, officials discussed establishing investments that would increase domestic production in Syria, thus create job opportunities and help the war torn country enhance its economy.

The Iranian official also inaugurated the first Iranian trade center in Damascus which hosts a large number of companies specialized in trade, economy, industry and reconstruction. The center serves import and export operations as well as marketing between both states.

Officials agreed to form work teams to follow up trade cooperation and agreements reached during the two day talks. The overall understanding is to increase the level of economic ties to match political and strategic ones between Syria and Iran.