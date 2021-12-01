- Home
Saudi Warplanes Attack Yemen Sanaa International Airport Six Times in 24 Hours
Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
Saudi warplanes launched large-scale airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport six times in the past 24 hours.
Additionally, the series of hostile and aggressive attacks by Saudi-affiliated warplanes continue across various parts of Yemen, Al Masirah network reported.
According to the report, the Saudi warplanes bombed Sanaa International Airport repeatedly in recent days.
Yemeni media reported that Sanaa International Airport was heavily bombed at least six times in the past 24 hours.
Following the widespread advances of Yemeni forces in the city of Marib, the Saudi war has escalated with intensified attacks on the Yemeni capital since the beginning of the week.
