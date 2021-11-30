Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah Refutes National Security Adviser’s Remarks on PM’s House Targeting – Statement

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades] issued a statement refuting the remarks made by the Iraqi National Security Adviser regarding the incident in which the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was targeted.

The statement released by the resistance group read the following: