GOP Congresswoman Doubles Down on Islamophobic Rhetoric

By Staff, Agencies

US Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert doubled down on her Islamophobic rhetoric during a phone call with Representative Ilhan Omar where Boebert also refused to publicly apologize for describing Muslims as ‘terrorists.’

Boebert in a statement on Friday apologized for her recent “Islamophobic and racist comments” after Representative Ilhan Omar called for an “appropriate action” against her for "anti-Muslim bigotry.”

But on Monday, Boebert showed no sign of remorse, posting a video that described her call with Omar and doubled down on her rhetoric against Muslims and Omar.

"Make no mistake. I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with ‘terrorists.’ Unfortunately, Ilhan can't say the same thing and our country is worse off for it," Boebert said.

In a statement released on Monday, Omar said she had hoped for an apology.

Omar said she “graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a ‘terrorist,’ and for a history of anti-Muslim hate.”

“She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call. I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate,” Omar added.

During an event in her Colorado district last week, Boebert told the audience about an alleged encounter with Omar in the Capitol — which Omar says never happened.

“I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers,” Boebert told the laughing crowd. “You know, we’re leaving the Capitol and we’re going back to my office and we get an elevator and I see a Capitol police officer running to the elevator. I see fret all over his face, and he’s reaching, and the door’s shutting, like I can’t open it, like what’s happening. I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine.’ ”

Hours later, Democratic leadership released a statement blasting Boebert's "Islamophobic and racist comments" and called on their Republican counterparts to "finally take real action to confront racism.”

Additionally, Democratic leaders called for Boebert to "fully retract these comments and refrain from making similar ones going forward."