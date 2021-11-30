Bolivia’s Socialists March into La Paz, Warn Against Another Coup

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of socialist group members marched into La Paz on Monday to support Bolivian President Luis Arce, voicing warnings that they would not allow another coup d'etat.

''I want to tell you sisters and brothers, I was hit by a coup. They did not forgive us, did not forgive me for having guaranteed sovereignty and dignity. Brother Lucho [Bolivian President Luis Arce], with these people, they are not going to strike a coup! We are not going to allow a coup d’etat! We are united and organized. Here we are alive again to continue fighting for our beloved Bolivia," said former socialist leader Evo Morales.

Arce told a crowd of supporters, waving indigenous Wiphala flags, they would defend democracy.

Ruling government supporters, including miners and members of a Bolivian social movement known as the Red Ponchos [Los Ponchos Rojos], trudged into La Paz, as part of the "March for the Homeland," led by Morales, seven days after setting off from the town of Caracollo, in the Oruro department, covering 188 kilometres [116 miles].

Bolivia has been sharply divided since Morales' abrupt resignation in 2019 amid protests. His party, back in power with a new president, accuses the conservative opposition of leading a coup against him.