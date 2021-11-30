No Script

JCPOA Signatories Agree to Prioritize Sanctions Removal

folder_openIran access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Press TV

Iran and the remaining signatories of the nuclear deal agree to prioritize sanctions removal following a Joint Commission session that kick-started a seventh round of talks aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

Iran has rejected simultaneous or mutual compliance saying the US should pay the price for withdrawing from the deal. Tehran says it will only go back to compliance after the full, guaranteed and verifiable removal of sanctions.

The EU coordinator said he felt extremely positive about the prospect of talks and the Russian and Chinese delegates said the Iranian team had adopted a pragmatic approach.

Iran’s lead delegate said he’d called for guarantees the US would not impose any new sanctions, re-impose previous sanctions or use the nuclear deal as a means to launch more pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Iran USSanctions JCPOA EuropeanUnion UnitedStates

JCPOA Signatories Agree to Prioritize Sanctions Removal

