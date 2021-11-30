- Home
Lava Bursts Through A New Opening in La Palma Volcano
By Staff, Agencies
Streams of lava flowed from a new opening on the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Monday, threatening more homes in the north-eastern part of La Palma island as the eruption entered its 10th week.
La Palma is one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off northwestern Africa, dotted with volcanoes like Teneguia and Cumbre Vieja.
The Canary Islands Volcanological Institute [INVOLCAN] said one new lava vent opened overnight on the Cumbre Vieja volcano, as huge clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.
La Palma airport was finally able to reopen on Sunday after cleaning services removed the accumulation of ash from the past days, airport operator Aena said.
Until Saturday, the lava stream had engulfed 1,1151 hectares of land, according to La Palma local authorities, and the eruption has damaged or destroyed nearly 2,700 buildings, forcing the evacuation of thousands from their homes on the island.
