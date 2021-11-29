No Script

Blaming Resistance Groups for Kadhimi Assassination Bid Is Playing With Fire – Asaib Leader

folder_openIraq access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Iraqi resistance group Asaib Ahl al-Haq said the Arab country has been clearly locked into a political stalemate since the disputed parliamentary elections last month, warning that the situation in Iraq would turn for the worse.

In remarks on Sunday, Qais Khazaali described the recent drone attack on the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as a “dangerous issue that affects the country’s status,” calling for an immediate investigation into the incident.

He also warned that the attempt to blame the resistance groups for the attack is “an attempt to play with fire and an attempt to drag the country into a major crisis.”

Khazaali also called on the committee in charge of probing the incident to provide “concrete evidence and real proofs,” not allegations.

The Iraqi premier escaped unhurt from the unclaimed “assassination” attempt on November 7, in which at least two quadcopter drones armed with explosives targeted his home in the Green Zone.

The explosion blew doors off hinges and smashed concrete stairs on the outside of the building, wounding some of the premier’s security guards.

