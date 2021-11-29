No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

WHO: Omicron Variant Poses “Very High” Global Risk

WHO: Omicron Variant Poses “Very High” Global Risk
folder_openInternational News access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The World Health Organization [WHO] has warned countries to brace for the new Omicron COVID variant, urging them to boost vaccination for vulnerable groups.

The WHO released a technical brief on Omicron, which was classified as a variant of concern [VOC] on Friday. “The overall global risk related to the new VOC Omicron is assessed as very high,” the brief said.

The agency described Omicron as a variant with a high number of mutations, some of which “may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility.” At the same time, the WHO noted that there are “still considerable uncertainties” regarding the new strain of the virus.

The agency urged countries to ramp up their monitoring of all coronavirus variants, including Omicron, and boost vaccination “as rapidly as possible,” especially in terms of covering high-priority and vulnerable groups. Measures like masking and physical distancing remain crucial in the fight against the pandemic, the agency said.

Also known as the B.1.1.529 variant, Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday. It was later discovered in countries such as Australia, the UK, Belgium, and Canada.

The emergence of the new strain prompted the "Israeli" entity and Japan to close their borders to foreign nationals.

WHO Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron

Comments

  1. Related News
WHO: Omicron Variant Poses “Very High” Global Risk

WHO: Omicron Variant Poses “Very High” Global Risk

11 hours ago
Countries Close Borders to Foreigners amid Omicron Fears

Countries Close Borders to Foreigners amid Omicron Fears

12 hours ago
UN: Covid to Cost Global Tourism $2 Trillion in 2021

UN: Covid to Cost Global Tourism $2 Trillion in 2021

15 hours ago
WHO Designates New COVID Strain Omicron as ‘Variant of Concern’

WHO Designates New COVID Strain Omicron as ‘Variant of Concern’

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 29-11-2021 Hour: 05:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot