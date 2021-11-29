No Script

Iran's Industry Minister in Syria for Talks

Iran’s Industry Minister in Syria for Talks
12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin has traveled to Syria to open an exhibition and hold meetings with a number of senior Syrian officials.

Heading a delegation of officials from Iran’s state-run and private sectors, Fatemi Amin arrived in Damascus on Sunday night.

The Iranian industry minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and a number of ministers of the Arab country.

Fatemi Amin is also planned to open the 2nd exhibition of Iranian products and services in Syria, to be attended by 164 companies.

Moreover, he will be leading Iranian teams in the meetings of the trade and economic commissions with Syrian delegations.

In comments in July, the foreign minister of Syria said his country has been rid of crisis and was ready to promote economic and trade cooperation with friendly nations, including Iran, in the reconstruction era.

The chairman of Syria-Iran Chamber of Commerce had announced earlier that Iranian companies have priority over others for carrying out projects in the reconstruction process of Syria after years of war.

In November 2019, Iran and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding to establish three joint companies to accelerate the reconstruction of the Arab country, which has been stricken by years of foreign-backed war.

