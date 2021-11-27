No Script

EU Urges ‘Israeli’ Occupation to Halt Demolition of Palestinian Homes

folder_openEurope... access_time 58 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The European Union reiterated its call on the Zionist occupation authorities to halt demolitions and any other unlawful practices that force Palestinians out of their homes.

On 23 November, 22 Palestinians, including 15 children, lost their homes when the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities destroyed and confiscated several dwellings, tents, livestock enclosures, and buildings under construction in the occupied West Bank.

"We reiterate our call to halt demolitions and any other unlawful practices that coerce Palestinians out of their homes. Demolitions are illegal under international law," the EU tweeted.

According to the UN-OCHA, 21% more structures were demolished or seized by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and 28% more people were displaced in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2020.

Israel Palestine EuropeanUnion

