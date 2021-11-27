No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Algeria Local Elections Kick Off Early

Algeria Local Elections Kick Off Early
folder_openAfrica... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Voting in Algeria’s early local elections kicked off Saturday to elect members of municipal and provincial councils.

Polling stations opened at 08:00 local time and will continue until 19:00.

A total of 23,717,479 voters are eligible to cast ballot at 13,326 polling stations and 61,676 offices, according to the Algerian Election Authority.

Meanwhile, voting has been going on for the nomads in the desert since Wednesday.

A total of 1,158 candidates are running for 58 provincial council seats with 877 representing party lists and 281 running as independent candidates.

On the other hand, 4,860 party-list candidates and 988 independent candidates are running for the 1,541 municipalities, according to figures by the Independent National Election Authority.

This is the second election in which Algeria has adopted the open list system, which allows voters to arrange the candidates within the same list according to his/her preference. On the contrary, the closed list forced voters to choose the list based on the arrangement set by the party.

This is the second time in less than six months after Algerians voted in the country’s parliamentary elections in June.

algeria africa

Comments

  1. Related News
Algeria Local Elections Kick Off Early

Algeria Local Elections Kick Off Early

one hour ago
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured

Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured

2 days ago
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate

Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate

2 days ago
Huge Blast Rocks Somali Capital Mogadishu

Huge Blast Rocks Somali Capital Mogadishu

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 27-11-2021 Hour: 01:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot