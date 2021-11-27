Iran Serious about Reaching Agreement Based on Nation’s Interests - FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that the Islamic Republic was serious about JCPOA-related talks and reaching an agreement based on the interests of the Iranian nation.

Amir Abdollahian gave a report on his first 100 days as the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a video released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday night.

In the video, the top diplomat highlighted, among other things, the situation surrounding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the [JCPOA], saying that Iran’s explicit opinion is that the Iranian nation’s rights and interests should be protected in the negotiating table and the sanctions should be removed.

He mentioned his conversation with the foreign ministers of the JCPOA participants and also his deputy’s visit to European capitals, saying that Iran has made all preparations for a good deal and a quick one if other parties return to the commitments.

Amir Abdollahian said that Iran was serious about negotiation and about reaching an agreement, expressing hope that other parties would be as serious as they pretend to be in words.

He also said that the Foreign Ministry has developed a portal for Iranian nationals living abroad to check if they can return to Iran without any trouble regarding their military service situation and other issues.