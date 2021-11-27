Iran’s Nuclear Path Merely ’Peaceful’ - AEOI

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami said that the Islamic Republic has shown that its nuclear path is merely peaceful via negotiating on safeguards agreements and its NPT commitments with correct legal and political behavior.

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the late Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was assassinated on November 27, 2020, Eslami said the enemies of Iran have always tried to ruin the Islamic Revolution and the latest attempt was done by the US in the form of economic terrorism.

He added that they are seeking to keep Iran away from the path of success by sanctions, negotiations and threats, as they have never wanted Iran to be prosperous.

Iran sincerely fulfilled all of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, but they reneged on their part of commitments, the AEOI chief noted, adding that the Islamic Republic has shown that its nuclear path was merely peaceful through negotiating on safeguards agreements and its NPT commitments with correct legal and political behavior while giving not pretext to the adversaries.

Iran would continue its nuclear activities to leverage the technology in all aspects of people’s lives, including in medicine, agriculture, environment and industry, Eslami highlighted.

Iran has put generating 10 gigawatts of nuclear power on agenda, as emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the head of the AEOI said.