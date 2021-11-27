No Script

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemen’s Sanaa

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemen's Sanaa
16 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

In yet another attack on the war-stricken nation, the Saudi-led coalition warplanes targeted the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa on Saturday.

The series of aggressions of the Saudi-led coalition against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen are still ongoing. Accordingly, warplanes affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition bombed the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, al-Masirah Network reported.

According to the report, Yemeni sources said that various areas in Sanaa province were targeted on Saturday morning.

During the attacks, civilian areas and residential buildings were heavily targeted. Yesterday, Sanaa was bombed several times by Saudi warplanes.

Earlier, Saudi airstrikes targeted Sanaa International Airport, the report added.



