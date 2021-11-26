- Home
Hezbollah Mourns Writer Samah Idris
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah mourned Lebanese writer Samah Idris saying “the Palestinian Cause has lost a solid defender.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Today, Lebanon and the Arab world have lost Samah Idris – the fighter and writer; and with his departure, the Palestinian Cause has lost a champion and a solid defender, who has harnessed his knowledge and literary production in defense of Palestine and the freedom of its people, as well as in the face of all forms of cultural, political and economic normalization throughout the Arab world.
Hezbollah is deeply saddened by his passing and extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and loved ones and to all the fighters in the path of the Resistance and facing normalization.
