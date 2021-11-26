No Script

Lebanon Records 1510 COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1510 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the new cases, 27 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 663,779 cases and 8,685 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 447 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 189 are in intensive care, with 44 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,487 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,027,614 or 37.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,203 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,766,398 people, or 32.4 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

