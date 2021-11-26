- Home
’Israel’ Retreats: Settling Schemes in East Al-Quds Delayed
By Staff, Agencies
"Israel" announced on Thursday that it delayed a scheme to advance a ettling project in Occupied East Al-Quds following pushback by the United States.
According to a senior "Israeli" official, the plan was removed from the agenda of a December 6 meeting of the so-called 'District Planning and Building Committee'.
The project, which received authorization from the Occupied Al-Quds municipality on Wednesday, would see the construction of 9,000 settling units - designated for ultra-Orthodox Jews.
Following the municipality’s approval, US State Department officials expressed their disapproval of the plan even after "Israeli" officials explained that the advancement was only preliminary, and that final approval could take months if not years.
An "Israeli" panel also advanced schemes in April of this year to construct 540 settling units in east Al-Quds.
