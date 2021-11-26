Iran Demands Scrapping Sanctions, Immunizing JCPOA against US Political Chaos

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Iranian negotiator Ali Baqeri-Kani called once more on Washington to relieve all its sanctions against Iran and provide guarantees that future American administrations would not walk out of the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and other countries.

Baqeri-Kani, who leads the Islamic Republic’s talks with the nuclear agreement’s signatories, made the remarks in an interview with The Independent on Thursday.

The US left the historic accord in 2018 under former American president Donald Trump. It then returned the sanctions that the deal had lifted and started to force other countries to abide by the economic restrictions too.

Trump would call the policy Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign. However, his successor Joe Biden voiced a willingness to return the US to the deal, but refused to take any meaningful measures towards the self-proclaimed intention.

“Regrettably, the failed policy of pursuing the maximum pressure campaign, which began in the Trump administration, remains in the agenda of the Biden administration,” Baqeri-Kani said. “President Biden needs to remove the sanctions in order to relieve himself of what we see as political bewilderment and the pursuit of failed and inhumane policies of the Trump administration,” he added.

The official also said Iran “demands guarantees from the other party not to exit the deal, not to impose and enforce new sanctions, and not to reinstate and reapply the previous sanctions.”

The expectation is aimed at securing the deal against “political chaos” in the United States, he added, referring to the possibility that future American administrations could again take Washington out of the deal unless they were stripped of the political machinery to do so.

So far, six rounds of talks have been held in Vienna to examine the possibility of the Biden administration’s standing by its words.

It has, however, stopped short of doing so and even slapped new economic measures against the Islamic Republic.

A seventh round of talks is to go underway in the Austrian capital towards the end of this month.

The Iranian official said the upcoming negotiations would fail too if Washington refused to both remove the bans and secure the deal that is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Iran has vowed that it is seriously willing to negotiate a “good deal” if the Western countries were likewise determined to make the talks work.