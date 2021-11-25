No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested on Thursday sixteen Palestinians in different areas in the occupied West Bank.

Wafaa news agency said that the Zionist forces stormed a number of neighborhoods in Tubas city, Qalandiya Camp, al-Yasoubiha town in occupied al-Quds, and Sawarif in al-Khalil and arrested sixteen Palestinians.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces also arrested seven Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Palestine alquds westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians

4 hours ago
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations

Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations

8 hours ago
Hunger Striking Palestinian Detainee Wins Battle of Empty Stomach over “Israel”

Hunger Striking Palestinian Detainee Wins Battle of Empty Stomach over “Israel”

2 days ago
EU Diplomat Slams ’Israeli’ Settlement Plans As Violation of Int’l Law

EU Diplomat Slams ’Israeli’ Settlement Plans As Violation of Int’l Law

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 25-11-2021 Hour: 02:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot