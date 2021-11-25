- Home
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested on Thursday sixteen Palestinians in different areas in the occupied West Bank.
Wafaa news agency said that the Zionist forces stormed a number of neighborhoods in Tubas city, Qalandiya Camp, al-Yasoubiha town in occupied al-Quds, and Sawarif in al-Khalil and arrested sixteen Palestinians.
Earlier on Wednesday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces also arrested seven Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
