Lebanon Records 1099 COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1099 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, two were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 662,269 cases and 8,676 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 441 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 188 are in intensive care, with 45 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,331 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,015,127 or 37 percent of the eligible population, as well as 5,424 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,758,195 people, or 32.3 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

