Imam Khamenei Hails Basij Role: Endeavor, Wisdom, Reliance on God Solutions to All Problems

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei lauded the morale of Basij [mobilization] Forces.

His Eminence further stressed that “Decades of experience shows that all problems in the country can be resolved through hard effort, wisdom, and reliance on Almighty God.”

In a message on the anniversary of formation of Basij, Imam Khamenei congratulated all Iranian people on the occasion of the Basij Week, especially the fresh forces of Basij, whom he hailed as the “popular descendants” of late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini like their earlier generation.

The Leader also advised the Basij forces to be appreciative of their position, reminding them that hard endeavor, wisdom, correct thinking, and reliance on all-knowing and all-powerful God would yield results and solve the problems in all general issues of the country. “This is the experience of several decades of the Iranian nation.”

The text of his message follows.

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful I congratulate everyone on the occasion of the Week of Basij, Mobilization Resistance Force, and especially the new, vibrant members of the Mobilized Forces who, like their predecessors, are the favorite students of our late, magnanimous Imam Khomeini. My dear ones, truly appreciate your present status and know that with your hard work, the light of wisdom, sound judgement and trust in the All-knowing and Almighty God you will be able to play an effective, useful role in all the general issues of the country. The Iranian nation has experienced this over the last several decades. May God’s greetings and mercy be upon you. Sayyed Ali Khamenei November 24, 2021

Basij is a paramilitary voluntary force established in 1979 on Imam Khomeini's order.

The force consists of often young Iranians, who have volunteered, with a strong sense of fidelity to both the Islamic system and religious beliefs.