Martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award in 15th Cinéma Vérité Festival
By Al-Ahed News Staff
Several documentaries will be competing for Iran's Martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award at the 15th edition of the Cinéma Vérité festival, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.
In the last edition of the festival in 2020, the Special Jury Award of Iran's Martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani went to Sasan Falahfar for "Iranian Eye".
In the closing ceremony of 14th edition of the festival, the director of Cinéma Vérité festival Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam underscored that the Award of Iran's Martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani aimed at commemorating this "respected martyr".
Presided by Hamidi-Moqadam, the 15th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 6-16, 2021.
The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre [DEFC] organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.
The festival has several sections including National, International, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival, Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop, and Doc Market.
Due to the spread of coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format.
