Yemeni Envoy to Iran: War on Yemen Is US-“Israeli” Plot

By Staff, Press TV

Tehran has hosted a conference on Yemen titled “Yemen; the axis of change and self-confidence in the Islamic world.” The participants underlined that the war on Yemen is a plot hatched by the US and the apartheid “Israeli” entity against the impoverished nation of Yemen.

Addressing the conference the Yemeni ambassador to Tehran said the war in Yemen is an American war against the Yemeni people because Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the puppets of the US in this prolonged war.

Meanwhile, Iran’s vice president for Parliamentary affairs Sayyed Mohammad Hosseini speaking at the ceremony said that Basij or popular forces have the spirit of resistance and such a spirit has even gone beyond Iranian borders and the spirit of resistance has spread across the region.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against Yemen in a bid to bring fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh back to power. The war has already killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Analysts say that the resistance of Yemeni people in the war changed the balance of power in their favor, which caused the nation to become a role model for other Muslim nations; a role model which has been inspired by the Islamic revolution of Iran.