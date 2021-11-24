No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah to Give a Speech on Friday Nov. 24

Sayyed Nasrallah to Give a Speech on Friday Nov. 24
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 20:30 Beirut time via al-Manar Channel.

Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ala_alahed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

Lebanon Hezbollah sayyednasrallah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah to Give a Speech on Friday Nov. 24

Sayyed Nasrallah to Give a Speech on Friday Nov. 24

2 hours ago
Lebanon Receives Port Blast Satellite Images from Russia

Lebanon Receives Port Blast Satellite Images from Russia

one day ago
Sayyed Safieddine: US Policies Are Suffocating the Lebanese

Sayyed Safieddine: US Policies Are Suffocating the Lebanese

one day ago
Hezbollah Praises Al-Quds Heroic Op: Natural Reaction to “Israeli” Crimes

Hezbollah Praises Al-Quds Heroic Op: Natural Reaction to “Israeli” Crimes

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 24-11-2021 Hour: 10:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot