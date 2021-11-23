No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Head of IAEA in Tehran ahead of Vienna Talks

Head of IAEA in Tehran ahead of Vienna Talks
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] has arrived in Tehran for meetings with top Iranian officials, days before the resumption of high-profile talks in Vienna on the removal of the United States’ sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Rafael Grossi arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport on Monday evening and was welcomed by the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI], Behrouz Kamalvandi.

The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief is scheduled to meet with the head of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, on Tuesday morning.

He will also hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Tuesday afternoon when they will meet for the first time.

Talks on creating a framework for cooperation between the IAEA and the AEOI are high on the agenda of Grossi’s visit to Tehran.

Before heading for Tehran, Grossi hoped in a tweet that his visit would help “establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue” between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

“I’m travelling to Tehran today for meetings with Iranian officials to address outstanding questions in #Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue so the @IAEAorg can resume essential verification activities in the country.”

Grossi’s trip also comes ahead of the meeting of the 35-nation IAEA Board of Governors.

 

Iran IAEA abdollahian

Comments

  1. Related News
Head of IAEA in Tehran ahead of Vienna Talks

Head of IAEA in Tehran ahead of Vienna Talks

8 hours ago
Iran: US Must Accept Reality, Abide By All Commitments

Iran: US Must Accept Reality, Abide By All Commitments

10 hours ago
Iran To IAEA: Don’t Be Influenced by Certain Countries’ Political Objectives

Iran To IAEA: Don’t Be Influenced by Certain Countries’ Political Objectives

one day ago
Raisi: Iran to Spare No Effort to Broaden Ties with Lebanon

Raisi: Iran to Spare No Effort to Broaden Ties with Lebanon

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 23-11-2021 Hour: 01:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot