No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait

Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An American warship has again sailed through the disputed Taiwan Strait, a move sure to enrage Beijing after repeat warnings over previous transits, which Washington deems “routine” missions to ensure a “free and open” Pacific.

A US guided-missile destroyer made its way through the strait on Tuesday local time, the Navy’s 7th Fleet announced in a statement, saying the move was conducted “in accordance with international law” and “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The Joe Biden administration has largely carried on ex-President Donald Trump’s regular transits through the strait, with Biden conducting them on a near-monthly basis since taking office in January.

Last month, the Chinese military blasted a joint US-Canadian sail-through as threatening regional peace and stability, in line with reactions to previous missions in the area.

Beijing, for its part, has also invoked the ire of Taipei with its own military exercises in recent months, flying warplanes into what Taiwan considers to be its air defense identification zone, which was criticized as a violation of Taiwanese airspace and an attempt at intimidation.

Though the United States, like most other nations, keeps no formal diplomatic relationship with Taipei, Washington has long been a close partner to the island, with the Biden administration following in Trump’s footsteps by approving “defensive” weapons sales to Taiwan earlier this year, including hundreds of millions in artillery gear and precision guidance kits for munitions.

 

 

 

 

China Taiwan biden UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait

Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait

9 hours ago
Iran: US Must Accept Reality, Abide By All Commitments

Iran: US Must Accept Reality, Abide By All Commitments

10 hours ago
Yemenis Protest US Complicity in Saudi War

Yemenis Protest US Complicity in Saudi War

one day ago
Iran To IAEA: Don’t Be Influenced by Certain Countries’ Political Objectives

Iran To IAEA: Don’t Be Influenced by Certain Countries’ Political Objectives

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 23-11-2021 Hour: 01:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot