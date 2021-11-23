No Script

Iran: US Must Accept Reality, Abide By All Commitments

access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s lead negotiator in the multilateral talks held in Austrian capital city of Vienna, Ali Baqeri-Kaniith, reiterated that the Americans need to accept reality and abide by all commitments they have undertaken under the 2015 nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic.

“The US and the EU must show that they have the political will to implement what they agreed to do in 2015. They must overcome domestic considerations to resolve this,” Baqeri-Kani, who also serves as Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

He was making a reference to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], whose revival has been on the agenda of high-profile negotiations between Iran and the remaining signatories, known as the P4+1 group, in the Austrian capital since April.

The JCPOA was unilaterally abandoned by the US in 2018, when former US President Donald Trump decided to implement a “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran.

 

 

