EU Diplomat Slams ’Israeli’ Settlement Plans As Violation of Int’l Law
By Staff, Agencies
The head of the European Union's Delegation to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, slammed the "Israeli" entity's recent plan to construct new settler units in the occupied West Bank as clear violation of international law.
“The recent approvals of thousands of units for 'Israeli' settlers are aimed at disconnecting the Palestinians from their city and changing East 'Jerusalem' [Al-Quds’s] identity. 'Israeli' settlements are in clear violation of international law...,” Kuhn von Burgsdorff said.
He made the remarks after visiting some neighborhoods of the occupied East Al-Quds. The visit was organized by the "Israeli Ir" Amim, which briefed the European delegates about the extremely worrying consequences of the settlement plans.
“Such actions are not only in breach of 'Israel's' obligations as an occupying power, they also ... fuel tensions on the ground,” the EU diplomat said.
Separately, a joint statement by the EU diplomats voiced strong opposition to "Israel's" settlement expansion policy.
